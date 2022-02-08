NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 94 Junior Officer posts till 27 February; check details here

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) will shortlist candidates for the Junior Officer posts through a written test, followed by a supervisory skill test

The online application process for various Junior Officer (Trainee) posts has been started by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Limited. Interested individuals can apply for the vacancies at the official website at https://www.nmdc.co.in/.

The last date to submit the applications is 27 February.

Steps to apply for the NMDC Junior Officer recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://www.nmdc.co.in/

― Click on the Menu option and select the Careers tab

― Select the link for Junior Officer (Trainee) recruitment given on the page

― Register yourself at the NMDC portal and proceed with your application

― Submit the required documents and pay the NMDC fee

― Submit the NMDC Junior Officer (Trainee) form and save a copy for future use

Direct link to apply is here.

The NMDC recruitment is being held for a total of 94 posts, out of which 33 vacancies are for Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee and 32 posts are for Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee. Out of the remaining vacancies, 14 are for Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee, seven each for Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee and Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee and one post for Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates should not be more than 32 years of age, as per the official notice. Age relaxation will be provided for the reserved categories, as per the NMDC. For detailed eligibility criteria, applicants can view the detailed NMDC notification here.

Application fee:

Candidates need to submit Rs 250 as application fee. For applicants working in NMDC Ltd, and those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories, the application fee will be exempted.

Selection process:

The NMDC will shortlist candidates for the Junior Officer (Trainee) posts through a written test, followed by a supervisory skill test. After the skill test, selected candidates will be called in for the process of document verification by the Corporation.

The admit cards for the written test will be sent by post/email, and will also be generated later at the Careers portal of the NMDC.

For more information related to the recruitment process, individuals can visit the official NMDC website.

