NLU Delhi releases AILET answer key 2020 and question booklet at nludelhi.ac.in; candidates can raise objections till 5 pm today

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the preliminary answer keys by 30 September up to 5 pm. They will be required to send their suggestions/ grievances related to the answer key to the University at email address ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in.

The provisional answer keys of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 have been released by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi on its official website nludelhi.ac.in. The entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 26 September.

According to reports, NLU Delhi has also released the question papers of AILET 2020, along with the answer keys.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the preliminary answer keys by 30 September up to 5 pm. They will be required to send their suggestions/ grievances related to the answer key to the University at email address ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in. To register their objections, candidates will have to mention the name of the programme, serial number of the question.

Reports also said that AILET 2020 final answer key will be released after the scrutiny of suggestions/ grievances on the provisional answer key submitted by the candidates.

The result of AILET 2020 will be made available on the official website after the release of the final answer keys.

Steps to check and download NLU AILET 2020 provisional answer keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NLU Delhi - nludelhi.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and under the announcement tab, opt for the link that mentions, "Notification - Question Booklets with Provisional Answer Keys (Dt. 29/09/2020)."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where a PDF document will open

Step 4: At the end of the document, tap on the link to check the answer key and question papers for the exam that you have appeared for

Step 5: Save the answer key and match your responses. Note the question number to raise objections if any.

Click here for the direct link to check AILET 2020 answer keys

AILET is conducted for students who want admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM and PhD courses offered by the National Law University Delhi. The exam this year followed the computer-based test (CBT) methodology.