NLU AILET 2020: National Law Univeristy Delhi entrance exam on 26 Sep; visit nludelhi.ac.in for details

This year’s AILET will follow the computer-based test (CBT) methodology and will begin at 11 am and conclude at 12.30 pm

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) this year will be held on 26 September. The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) on Saturday released the exam schedule on its official website.

The entrance examination will be organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in more than 100 exam centres across the nation.

According to Hindustan Times, the test will follow the computer-based test (CBT) methodology and will begin at 11 am. The one-and-a-half-hour exam will conclude at 12.30 pm.

Candidates appearing for the AILET 2020 can seek admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM and PhD courses offered by the National Law University Delhi, reported Times of India.

The report added that the test centres managed by the NTA will adhere to all “public health and safety measures” in view of the novel coronavirus. Detailed instructions regarding the same will be issued later.

Students seeking admission in law colleges other than NLUD need to appear and qualify the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on 18 August but were postponed due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. It was also because of the pandemic that this year’s AILET will be conducted online and not through the usual pen and paper mode.

The exam conducting body also stated that it will be releasing the “detailed guidelines and instructions along with the activity schedule and downloading of Hall Tickets/ Roll Number” shortly.

NLUD asked all AILET 2020 aspirants to keep visiting the university’s website at nludelhi.ac.in and nationallawuniversitydelhi.in for future communication and information.