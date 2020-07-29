AILET 2020: National Law University Delhi reschedules exam due to COVID-19; check revised schedule at nludelhi.ac.in

National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) has released a notification announcing changes in the AILET 2020 entrance exam schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is informed to all the aspirants of AILET 2020 that due to COVID-19 situation there will be changes in the schedule of all activities. The revised schedule for all the activities will be notified shortly,” the notification read.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted for admission to law courses in NLUD. The law university was scheduled to issue the admit cards for the entrance test from 27 July, NDTV reported. The examination was earlier supposed to be conducted on 18 August.

Due to the difficulties candidates might face while appearing for the pen-paper based exam in the wake of the pandemic, NLUD has decided to shift to an online remote-proctored test. Students can appear for AILET 2020 from the comfort of their homes, the report further added.

NLUD has asked all the AILET 2020 aspirants to keep visiting the university's website - nludelhi.ac.in - for updates and information related to the entrance examination.

Careers 360 reported that AILET officials had earlier said that conducting the examination online is the safest and most practical way in the time on the coronavirus pandemic.

However, AILET is not the only law exam to be held in the remote mode. The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India is one of the first examinations that shifted to online mode and claims to have successfully conducted the test. The LSAT India 2020 was conducted from 19 to 26 July.