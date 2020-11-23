Cyclone Nivar likely to cross Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on 25 Nov; heavy rain expected in Chennai, Puducherry
IMD has also advised farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts as winds are expected to cross speeds of 100 kmph during landfall
Cyclone Nivar is likely to move northwest and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains in Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry, according to several media reports.
Currently a depression over the Bay of Bengal, Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday and will likely make landfall on Wednesday afternoon between Tamil Nadu’s Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.
“Fishermen are advised not to venture into Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on 22 November; over Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 22 to 25 November,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read, according to The News Minute.
IMD has also advised farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts as winds are expected to cross speeds of 100 kmph during landfall, posing a danger of damage to crops. Heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in isolated places of these districts on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Deccan Chronicle.
Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) listed the districts and dates where heavy rainfall warnings have been issued. Heavy rain is expected in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal on 23 November, in isolated places over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalu on 24 November.
Isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Puducherry, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Delta districts, Cuddalore, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal. Isolated places over Trichy, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Sivagangai, Ramanad, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram , Thiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 25 November.
All departments including revenue, disaster management, police, forest, health services, and rural development in Nagapattinam are on high alert. All fishermen have been asked to return to shore.
Officials are concerned that it could slightly deviate in its path like Cyclone Gaja which could put the southern half of Nagapattinam district at risk, The New Indian Express reported.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Expelled DMK leader KP Ramalingam joins BJP, says will try to bring MK Alagiri to saffron party
A veterinary doctor and agriculturist, KP Ramalingam hails from Salem district and belongs to the Gounder community, which holds sway in the western region of Tamil Nadu
Amit Shah slams DMK, Congress on two-day visit to Chennai, says parties will face rout in 2021 Assembly polls
In his address after laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, Shah said Narendra Modi has "waged a battle to end dynasty politics and corruption"
Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi announces retirement from cricket
The 33-year-old played four ODIs — from which he took three wickets — and one T20 International. He last played for India in 2010. He featured in 14 Indian Premier League matches for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.