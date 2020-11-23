Cyclone Nivar likely to cross Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on 25 Nov; heavy rain expected in Chennai, Puducherry

IMD has also advised farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts as winds are expected to cross speeds of 100 kmph during landfall

Cyclone Nivar is likely to move northwest and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains in Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry, according to several media reports.

Currently a depression over the Bay of Bengal, Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday and will likely make landfall on Wednesday afternoon between Tamil Nadu’s Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on 22 November; over Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 22 to 25 November,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read, according to The News Minute.

IMD has also advised farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts as winds are expected to cross speeds of 100 kmph during landfall, posing a danger of damage to crops. Heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in isolated places of these districts on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) listed the districts and dates where heavy rainfall warnings have been issued. Heavy rain is expected in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal on 23 November, in isolated places over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalu on 24 November.

Isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Puducherry, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Delta districts, Cuddalore, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal. Isolated places over Trichy, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Sivagangai, Ramanad, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram , Thiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 25 November.

All departments including revenue, disaster management, police, forest, health services, and rural development in Nagapattinam are on high alert. All fishermen have been asked to return to shore.

Officials are concerned that it could slightly deviate in its path like Cyclone Gaja which could put the southern half of Nagapattinam district at risk, The New Indian Express reported.

With inputs from PTI