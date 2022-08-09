Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP

Nitish Kumar gave his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan in Patna

Patna: Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and broke alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kumar gave his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan here.

"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," Nitish Kumar said after submitting his resignation to the Bihar Governor.

Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) had been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates

