Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP
Nitish Kumar gave his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan in Patna
Patna: Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and broke alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Kumar gave his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan here.
"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," Nitish Kumar said after submitting his resignation to the Bihar Governor.
Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) had been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nitish Kumar has all qualifications to become PM, but everything is fine with NDA, says Bihar minister
Upendra Kushwaha's remarks come after the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting and JD-U leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation
Explained: Does the growing rift between BJP and JD(U) mean a split is inevitable in Bihar?
A possible split between the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP in Bihar is on the cards. The alliance partners have been at loggerheads over the state Speaker, Cabinet berths and more. Now, former JD(U) president RCP Singh’s quitting the party and his apparent proximity to BJP has escalated the tension
We strengthen our party, don't weaken any other party: Shahnawaz Hussain
Many JD(U) MLAs and MLCs told Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a meeting held on Tuesday that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020, sources said