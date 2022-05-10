Nitish Kumar promises to take 'strict action' against culprits of Bihar Civil Services exam paper leak
BPSC chairman RK Mahajan has constituted a three-member inquiry to probe the paper leak after the question papers turned up on social media platforms, just before the exam was scheduled to start
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary exam paper leak.
"We took immediate action in the matter. We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. An enquiry has begun. Police are investigating. I have asked them to speed it up. Anyone found involved would be punished," Mr Kumar told the media persons in Patna.
Union Minister's remarks came after the Bihar Lokasewa Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was cancelled on Sunday due to paper leaks. The investigation was then transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).
BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry to probe the paper leak after the question papers turned up on social media platforms, just before the exam was scheduled to start at 12 noon.
The panel was given 24 hours to submit its first report. But a few hours later, the commission announced that the panel has submitted its report and announced the cancellation.
Notably, over six lakh candidates were to sit for the Bihar Public Service Commission on Sunday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bihar bridge collapse: Nitin Gadkari says amazed at IAS officer's response
A section of an under-construction road bridge over the Ganga at Sultanganj in Bihar collapsed during a thunderstorm on 29 April
Man beaten to death by bar staff in Noida
According to a report the brawl was over money in which the 30-year-old man was beaten up by the bar owner and his staff, after which he died
More drama in Lalu Yadav family as Tej Pratap 'shifts' to Rabri Devi residence
The legislator visited residence of mother Rabri Devi on Tuesday evening, spent the night at her place and, according to party sources, announced that he will henceforth not be living at the bungalow allotted to him by the state government