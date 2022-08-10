Nitish Kumar didn't want to become CM in 2020, BJP forcefully made him: JD(U) national president
Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time, while Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, took oath as the Deputy CM
Patna: Nitish Kumar didn't want to become the Chief Minister in 2020, but the BJP forcefully made him the CM, claimed JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday.
This came after Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time, while Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, took oath as the Deputy CM.
"Nitish Kumar didn't want to become CM in 2020 but you (BJP) forcefully made him CM... RCP Singh came to JDU as an agent of BJP. You (BJP) did not follow coalition dharma. We are not afraid of Income Tax, CBI and ED," Rajiv Ranjan said.
Nitish Kumar didn't want to become CM in 2020 but you (BJP) forcefully made him CM... RCP Singh came to JDU as an agent of BJP. You (BJP) did not follow coalition dharma. We are not afraid of Income Tax, CBI and ED: JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh pic.twitter.com/mW4moWzhGH
After the swearing in, Kumar and Tejashwi greeted each other. The RJD leader and now the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi, also touch the Kumar's feet to seek blessings.
Notably, after Kumar broke alliance with the BJP on Tuesday, the party accused him of being a "habitual betrayer".
