Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 10 National Highway projects of 292 kms worth Rs 8,181 crore in Maharashtra's Solapur

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the road projects will help in streamlining the traffic in the city and reducing the incidence of accidents as well as environmental pollution

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Monday inaugurated 10 National Highway projects of 292 kilometers worth Rs 8,181 Crores in Solapur, Maharashtra. He said the road projects will be important for the well-being and development of the people of the region.

Gadkari said that these road projects, which have the potential to bring Solapur district and its environs into the mainstream of the country, will help in streamlining the traffic in the city and reducing the incidence of accidents as well as environmental pollution.

"It will be easier to connect the rural areas of the district with the city," he added.

The Union Minister emphasised that the strengthening of road network is of great importance for Solapur district which has important temples including Siddheshwar Temple, Akkalkot, Pandharpur. "Built with these factors in mind, these highway projects will facilitate access to spiritual sites in the city and district and will also help in smoothing the transportation of agricultural goods," Gadkari said.

The minister also said that several lakes have been constructed in Solarpur district on the pattern of Buldhana pattern through NHAI since 2016-17 to alleviate the frequent water scarcity in the district.

"Many available reservoirs were deepened and the soil and stones obtained from them were used for road construction," Gadkari said, adding that through this, about 73 villages in Solapur district have come under water. The water level in the area has increased by 6,478 TMC and 561 hectare area has come under irrigation.

The minister also said that two water supply schemes have benefited from this project and 747 wells in the area have been recharged.

