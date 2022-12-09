Nita Ambani launches NMACC website, first-of-its-kind global destination for performers, artists

New Delhi: The Reliance Foundation is preparing a grand debut for the country’s most modern cultural centre for the performing as well as visual arts in Mumbai named after Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani. Ahead of the inauguration, the cultural centre’s website was launched on Friday by the chairperson.

The first-of-its-kind cultural centre—the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). It will emerge as one of the most sought-after venues to showcase the best of India’s art and culture globally as well as bring international cultural performances to India.

Sharing her vision for the new centre in Mumbai at the launch of the website, Nita Ambani called it “a tribute to India’s glorious legacy, traditions, and heritage.”

The Founder Chairperson described the cultural centre as a truly inclusive centre for performers and visitors, as well as for dreamers and creators. The NMACC will aim to make the arts accessible to everyone with world-class infrastructure.

“I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world,” she said, while calling NMACC “a commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts”.

The NMACC is Nita Ambani’s dream project to create an international destination in India for local art, artists, performers, and creators, better than what is available in the United States or Europe.

Earlier, Isha Ambani had announced the opening of NMACC in October 2022 to honour her mother’s love for culture. On Friday, Isha Ambani said, “My mother Nita Ambani is a philanthropist, educationist, businesswoman…. But at her core, her strongest identity is that of a Bharat Natyam dancer. For more than 50 years she has danced every day. I have seen her dedicate time towards her craft. Her passion for the arts is unparalleled. Over the past few years, my mother and I along with our teams have worked relentlessly… towards making her dream come true.”

The four-storeyed NMACC will contain 16000 square feet of purpose-built exhibition space and three theatres. The largest of these, a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, will include an extraordinary and unique lotus-themed chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals.

