Nita Ambani launches 'India in Fashion' at Day 3 of NMACC opening in Mumbai

Mumbai: After two days of celebrations, it is the final day of a weekend-long grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Nita Ambani on Sunday launched the ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ exhibition at the cultural centre.

The event saw the attendance of a number of fashion dignitaries from across the country. Nita Ambani also launched a book called India in Fashion, edited by coveted fashion journalist Hamish Bowels and published by Rizolli Books.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, shared her insight at the event. She said, “When my mother and I along with Hamish were conceptualising this exhibition, we were clear in our vision that it had to encompass and showcase the wide-reaching influence of Indian fashion. It had to be an exhibition that touched upon the historical influence of India.”

Watch the launch:

About India in Fashion

‘India in Fashion’ explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century. The first exhibition of its kind in India, the show will also trace the birth and development of the contemporary Indian fashion community.

The exhibition will feature works of pioneering Indian designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Anuradha Vakil, Manish Arora, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sanjay Garg, and Tarun Tahiliani. These will be complemented by the works of their global counterparts like Christian Dior, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Elsa Schiaparelli, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, Jean-Philippe Worth, Mainbocher, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Tickets for NMACC events can be booked at NMACC’s official website – https://nmacc.com/ or www.bookmyshow.com

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.