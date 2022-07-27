Nishank Rathore Death: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra constitutes SIT to investigate matter

Mishra also said that the postmortem report has been studied closely and it clearly says death due to being hit by the train. But the SIT has been formed to look into the viscera, mobile phone, messages and what could be the probable cause of suicide

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday constituted an SIT to investigate the death of a B. tech student Nishank Rathore, who was run over by a train in Raisen district on Sunday.

According to Indian Express, Mishra said, “Prima facia it appears to be a case of suicide and the viscera has been preserved. The cellphone is also being investigated, (as is) the message sent to the family. The message was sent before the incident but is still being investigated. I will order Raisen police to constitute an SIT to probe the case thoroughly.”

He added that the postmortem report has been studied closely and it clearly says death due to being hit by the train. But the SIT has been formed to look into the viscera, mobile phone, messages and what could be the probable cause of suicide.

इंजीनियरिंग छात्र निशांक राठौर केस से जुड़े सभी बिंदुओं की विस्तृत जांच के लिए रायसेन पुलिस अधीक्षक को SIT का गठन करने के निर्देश दिए गए है। pic.twitter.com/d4PvHA6Qcd — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) July 26, 2022

According to the police, a status was uploaded on Rathore's Instagram account at 5.40 pm. Rathore's father had also received a text just before his death at around 6 pm, which said, 'Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda.'

The police are investigating that the message was sent from Nishank's phone by him or someone else. The phone is being examined by experts.

