Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with leading economists today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23.

The finance ministry said in a tweet:

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will start her Pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually. (1/2)@nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 14, 2021

Ahead of the General Budget, which will be presented by the finance minister in the Parliament on 1 February, Sitharaman has been holding pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups since 15 December. The first meeting was scheduled with experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry.

She has also held meets with experts from the service and trade sector, including health, education, rural development, and water and sanitation, where they urged the government to continue the reforms while ensuring tax and policy stability in the forthcoming Budget to prop up the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides she has also met representatives from the industry, infrastructure and climate change sector.

Apart from Sitharaman's pre-budget consultations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has been meeting industry leaders. On Monday, he held pre-budget interactions with CEOs of companies from various sectors of industries.

With input from ANI

