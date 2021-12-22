Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with leading economists today
Ahead of the General Budget, the finance minister has been holding pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups since 15 December in a bid to revive the COVID-affected economy
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23.
The finance ministry said in a tweet:
Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will start her Pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually. (1/2)@nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 14, 2021
Ahead of the General Budget, which will be presented by the finance minister in the Parliament on 1 February, Sitharaman has been holding pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups since 15 December. The first meeting was scheduled with experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry.
She has also held meets with experts from the service and trade sector, including health, education, rural development, and water and sanitation, where they urged the government to continue the reforms while ensuring tax and policy stability in the forthcoming Budget to prop up the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides she has also met representatives from the industry, infrastructure and climate change sector.
Apart from Sitharaman's pre-budget consultations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has been meeting industry leaders. On Monday, he held pre-budget interactions with CEOs of companies from various sectors of industries.
With input from ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Narendra Modi in Varanasi Updates | Bow to Maa Ganga for her grace, tweets PM Modi
Narendra Modi in Kashi Today: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. PM Modi said the project will add to Kashi’s spiritual vibrancy
Why India and Vietnam need to further intensify their strategic relationship
Vietnam is a neighbour of China and like India has strategic problems in the South China Sea with China
Centre earned over Rs 8 lakh cr from taxes on petrol and diesel in last three fiscals, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Just before Diwali this year on 4 November, the government slashed the excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 a litre, respectively