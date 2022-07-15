IIT Madras was on Friday named the overall best institute for higher education in India, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in the latest edition of the Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings.

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, was on Friday named the overall best institute for higher education in India, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT, Bombay in the the latest edition of the Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings.

All the three institutes managed to retained their previous rankings.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced this year’s rankings for National Institutional Ranking Framework, also known as NIRF or NIRF India rankings. While IISc, Bengaluru was named the top university, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia from Delhi secured the second and third spots, respectively.

In the medical college category, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi remains the undefeated winner. AIIMS, Delhi not only topped in the medical category but also obtained Rank 9 in the overall category implying it’s the ninth best college in India, regardless of streams.

Last year, AIIMS, New Delhi had bagged the first position with an overall score of 92.07, followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education, Chandigarh, and Research and Christian Medical College, Vellore with a score of 82.62 and 75.33 respectively.

Delhi University's Miranda House college bagged the first position third time in a row, followed by Hindu College, DU at second position and Presidency College, Chennai at third place. Delhi University colleges continue to remain the top colleges with as many as five among the list of top 10 being from the capital.

In addition to being the best overall institute, IIT Madras is also India’s best Engineering college, rankings show.

IIM Ahmedabad is the best B-School and NLSIU Bangalore is the best Law School. Both institutes have maintained their ranks since last year’s rankings.

Among the research category, IISc Bangalore remains the best institute this year as well followed by IIT Madras at second place and IIT Delhi at third. The research category was introduced in 2021 and IISc Bangalore had secured first rank in the first year as well.

With inputs from agencies

