NIOS releases hall ticket for Class 10, 12 practical exams at sdmis.nios.ac.in; check direct link here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the practical exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for the April - May 2022 public exams. Class 10 and 12 applicants can now download their hall tickets through the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Steps to download the NIOS admit cards for Class 10 and 12 practical exam:

Go to NIOS’s official website - nios.ac.in

Search and click on the Exams and Result tab available on the homepage

Click on the examination option and then on NIOS hall ticket (practical) 2022 option

Enter enrollment number and press the submit button

The NIOS hall tickets for Class 10, 12 practical exams will appear on the screen

Here’s the direct link to download NIOS admit card for Class 10 and 12 practical exam.

The NIOS theory exam for secondary and senior secondary courses will start from 4 April at various exam centres in India and overseas. According to the NIOS website, the hall ticket for the practical exam can only be downloaded if candidates have paid the fee for the April-May 2022 exam as well as submitted their photograph on the portal of the Institute.

The registration process for NIOS public exams started on 1 January and ended on 31 January this year. The organisation had released the detailed exam schedule for Secondary and Senior Secondary April-May 2022 exams on its official website.

Check the entire April-May 2022 exam schedule here.

The NIOS has also put out special instructions for the practical and theory papers on its official website, stating what COVID-19 norms need to be followed. Check the instructions here.

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 April-May 2022 examinations will be held in Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, private CBSE-affiliated schools, government, and state boards, including the accredited institutions of NIOS, as per news reports. The NIOS will hold the exams in offline mode only.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

