Nine years of govt: PM Modi to address rally in Ajmer, first mega event to mark BJP's 9 yrs in office

As part of a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark its nine years in power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday.

Modi will travel by helicopter from Kishangarh airport to the holy town of Pushkar, where he will offer prayers at the Brahma temple and visit the ghats, according to party leaders.

He will then travel by helicopter to Kayad Vishram Sthali on the Jaipur road to address the rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting.

Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani said BJP workers from 45 assembly and eight Lok Sabha constituencies are being mobilised for the rally. The constituencies fall in the districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali.

Of these 45 assembly seats, 21 are held by the Congress, 19 by the BJP, three by independents and two by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. Over the past few weeks, Modi has also visited Rajsamand and Sirohi.

This BJP event comes soon after the Congress leadership at the Centre held discussions with Gehlot and Pilot in an effort to patch up their differences ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

The party claimed that the two leaders agreed to fight the elections unitedly.

BJP leaders have already held press conferences in several states already to mark Modi’s nine years as prime minister.

The PM’s rally will flag the beginning of a series of party meetings as part of a major outreach campaign.

Union ministers and senior BJP organisational members will travel across the country to mark the Modi government’s ninth anniversary, in what is also seen as the ruling party’s mega outreach to drum up support as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach.

With inputs from PTI