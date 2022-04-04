NIMCET 2022: Registration begins today at nimcet.in; check details here

The last date to apply is till 4 May up to 5.00 pm and the exam will be conducted on 20 June, while the result will be declared on 5 July

The online registration process for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2022) will be started by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, today 4 April. Those interested can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at nimcet.in.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply is till 4 May up up to 5:00 pm. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on 20 June, while the result will be declared on 5 July.

Applicants appearing for the exam, will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website from 6 June onwards. Before applying for the entrance test, candidates are advised to read the official notice once. Find the official notification here.

Here are few steps to apply for NIMCET 2022:

Step 1: Go to nimcet.in

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate registration link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Once candidates have registered themselves, they need to login and proceed with their NIMCET application

Step 4: Fill in all the details correctly, pay the required fee and submit the NIMCET application form

Step 5: Keep a printout of the completed NIMCET 2022 form for future use or reference

Application Fee

For general, open-EWS and OBC category candidates, the application fee is Rs 2,500, whereas for SC/ST/PwD applicants, the processing fee is Rs 1,250.

For the unversed, the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test is a national-level examination that is conducted by NITs. This test is held for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme in nine NITs across the country- Agartala, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Allahabad, Bhopal, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Warangal.

Here are few important dates for NIMCET 2022:

Online registration opens on 4 April

Online registration closes on 4 May

Admit card release on 6 June

NIMCET 2022 exam begins on 20 June

NIMCET 2022 result announced on 5 July

For more details, kindly keep a check on the official website.

