Lucknow: In a major breakthrough in the Nidhi Gupta murder case, in which her Muslim boyfriend Sufiyan had allegedly thrown her off the 4th floor of an apartment building to her death after she had refused to convert to Islam, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday finally nabbed the accused, but only after an encounter. Sufiyan was arrested only after he caught a police bullet in the leg.

Earlier, the Lucknow Police had announced a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Sufiyan’s head.

The case

After the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi after she asked him to marry her, another 19-year-old Hindu girl in Lucknow was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor of a building by her Muslim boyfriend after refusing to convert to Islam.

The accused Sufiyan and victim Nidhi Gupta (19) lived in the same locality in Sector H, Basant Vihar, under the Dubagga police station limits. Nidhi was a trained beautician and the two were allegedly in a relationship for the past few months.

As per the police complaint filed by the bereaved family, Sufiyan had given Nidhi a mobile phone on which he was allegedly trying to brainwash her into converting to Islam.

Must Read: Lucknow: Muslim boy ‘throws’ Hindu girlfriend off 4th floor to her death as she refused ‘nikah’, conversion to Islam

After finding out about the phone and the attempts at religious conversion, Nidhi’s parents confronted Sufiyan and his family, following which Sufiyan allegedly pushed her off the 4th floor balcony of his house on Sunday.

The Lucknow Police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of IPC pertaining to murder and forced conversion, an official said on Wednesday.

Forced to convert, forced off balcony

Nidhi’s mother Laxmi Gupta mentioned in her complaint that Sufiyan was allegedly forcing her daughter to convert due to which tensions had already cropped up between the couple.

The irate family on knowing about Sufiyan’s alleged plans on their daughter had sent Nidhi to her grandparents’ house.

Laxmi Gupta alleged that her daughter had not been talking to Sufiyan for the past few days owing to his pressure for converting to Islam and entering into a ‘nikah’ with him.

Fatal compromise

Nidhi’s parents had even complained about Sufiyan’s aggressive behaviour towards her to the police a few months back, but the two parties had reached a compromise.

Nidhi’s parents claimed that they were in the dark about the mobile phone Sufiyan had given to her until they caught her using it on Sunday.

Nidhi’s last moments as Sufiyan flew off the handle

The incident occurred when Nidhi’s parents took her to Sufiyan’s house to confront him. Reportedly, Nidhi’s maternal uncle also accompanied the family.

There, it is alleged, the two families got involved in a heated argument during which Sufiyan also threatened

Nidhi’s maternal uncle that he would set his car on fire if he did not stop interfering.

Following this, Nidhi went upstairs; Sufiyan followed her. “Later, we heard Nidhi screaming and immediately went upstairs. We found only Sufiyan and not Nishi. On asking about Nidhi, Sufiyan pushed us aside and bolted,” said Nidhi’s father.

He further added that they found Nidhi lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor. She was rushed to King George’s Medical University immediately, however, she succumbed to her injuries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.