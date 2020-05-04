NID declares DAT Prelims 2020 result for bachelor and graduate diploma programmes in design; check result at admissions.nid.edu

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the result of Design Aptitude Test (DAT) (prelims) 2020. Candidates can check their result on the official website of NID at http://admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2020/Default.aspx

Those who have got through the preliminary stage of DAT 2020 will have to appear for DAT Mains. The exam date for DAT Mains and admit card will be released soon.

Candidates who qualify both the stages are eligible to get into Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD).

DAT (prelims) 2020 exam was held on 29 December.

Earlier, the DAT Main was to be held in May and the result was expected to be declared on 28 May. The counseling was to be held on 5 and 6 June. However, the admission process has gotten delayed due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

How to check DAT (prelims) 2020 result

Step 1: Go to the official website of NID - http://admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2020/Default.aspx

Step 2: Enter your email address, date of birth and verification code and click on submit button.

Step 3: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Take printout of the result for future reference.

The eligibility criteria for the exam was as follows:

Age

For candidates belonging to general and economically weaker sections, they have to be born on or after 1 July 2000.

For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer they have to be born on or after 1 July 1997.

Education

Candidates should have passed Class 12 examination to be eligible for the exam. Those appearing for the Class 12 exam are also eligible. However, by the time of counseling, students must have passed Class 12.

