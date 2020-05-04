Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India registers 42,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,373 deaths; 11,707 patients recovered so far

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update Migrant workers in Karnataka arrive at bus stands Migrant workers from different parts of Karnataka arrive in buses at Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi and are now being taken to their home towns amid lockdown on Monday. "We've made arrangements for registration. Thermal screening is being done for all," says Commissioner, City Corporation, reports ANI. "Food packets and water bottles are being provided to all. Buses carrying migrant workers started arriving since 5 am today. We are expecting around 70 buses. This process will continue for the next 3 days," Rahul Pandve, Commissioner City Corporation, Kalaburagi, told ANI. Karnataka: Migrant workers from different parts of the country who are stranded in Bengaluru amid #CoronavirusLockdown gather at Palace Grounds for registration to return to their native places. pic.twitter.com/g8ytmHclYL — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020 Karnataka: Migrant workers from different parts of state arrive in buses at Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi & are now being taken to their home towns. "We've made arrangements for registration. Thermal screening is being done for all," says Commissioner,City Corporation. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K8RdiMyFUM — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound China still faced the risk of a rebound in COVID-19 cases as 10 provincial-level regions have reported new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, a top health official warned on Monday. The National Health Commission (NHC) said that three new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. All three were Chinese arriving from abroad. Also, 13 new asymptomatic cases, including two imported ones, were reported. As of Sunday, 962 asymptomatic cases, including 98 from abroad, were still under medical observation, the NHC said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Maharashtra, Gujarat remain worst-affected states in India With 12,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected, followed by Gujarat (5,428) and Delhi (4,549). Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 548 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 2,115 patients have recovered. Gujarat remains the second-most affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 290 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,042 patients have recovered.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for charging ticket fare from stranded migrants Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to slam the Centre for charging migrant labourers for rail travel. "On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fares from the trapped laborers in other states, while on the other hand the Ministry of Railways is giving Rs 151 crore to the PM Care Fund. Someone explain this trick" his tweet read. एक तरफ रेलवे दूसरे राज्यों में फँसे मजदूरों से टिकट का भाड़ा वसूल रही है वहीं दूसरी तरफ रेल मंत्रालय पीएम केयर फंड में 151 करोड़ रुपए का चंदा दे रहा है।



जरा ये गुत्थी सुलझाइए! pic.twitter.com/qaN0k5NwpG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2020

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update Alcohol shops open in Karnataka ​ People were seen today standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permitted the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from Monday. Karnataka: People seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permits sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today. pic.twitter.com/fYSHV3WZzv — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Update India registers 42,533 cases and 1,373 deaths Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 42,533, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Monday. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered, and the toll. The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,373. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 29,453 and as many as 11,707 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus in US Latest Update COVID-19 vaccine will be available by year's end, claims Donald Trump President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year. Trump also says the US government is putting its full power and might behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel. Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox's social media platforms.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Sonia Gandhi slams Centre over migrants' train fare Sonia Gandhi today attacked the government over migrants stranded by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown being asked to pay for their train ride home and declared that the Congress would pay the train fare for them. She said, "The Indian National Congress has been raising this issue from the outset of the lockdown. There need to be provisions for the safe and free rail travel of migrant workers and labourers to their home-towns. However, despite our repeated demands, the Central Government and the Rail Ministry have chosen to completely ignore the same." Statement Of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi



The Indian National Congress has

taken a decision that every Pradesh

Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard pic.twitter.com/kxruKa0xgI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Govt can arrange free air travel for citizens stranded abroad but will charge migrants, questions Sonia Gandhi Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that when the government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad, why can't it do the same for stranded citizens? She further said, "When it can spend nearly Rs 100 crore on transport and food etc for just one public programme in Gujarat, even when the Rail Ministry donates Rs 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?"

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Congress party to bear cost of migrant labourers' rail ticket, says Sonia Gandhi The Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. "This will be Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them," said Sonia Gandhi. Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker & migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard: Sonia Gandhi, Congress President (File pic) pic.twitter.com/rmQ4ovsHhE — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 42,533, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,373. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 29,453 and as many as 11,707 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far according to the Union Health Ministry.

Sonia Gandhi today attacked the government over migrants stranded by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown being asked to pay for their train ride home and has announced that the Congress would pay the train fare for them.

The first day of India's third lockdown extension has begun, with eased restrictions to facilitate the economy. Around 150 liquor shops located outside containment zones in Delhi are likely to open from Monday as the Delhi government.

India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 and total cases climbed to 40,263 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,070, while 10,886 people have recovered, even as the country prepares for the third phase of the lockdown.

However, health minister Harsh Vardhan sought to strike a reassuring note, saying that over 10,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the nation and that those admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. He also claimed that India's mortality rate was the lowest across the world at 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, several states issued zone-wise guidelines on permissible activities and inter-district. The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for inter-district travel within the state for permitted activities between 7 am and 7 pm. A pass shall have to be obtained for the same from Deputy Commissioners of districts or from DCPs for travel between any districts, except for movement between Bengaluru Rural, Urban, Chikkaballarpur, Ramnagara and Kollar districts which shall be treated as one unit, said the order.

The Maharashtra government has issued a list of guidelines listing out what will be allowed and not allowed in different zones of the state.

State-wise cases

According to the health ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,296, followed by Gujarat at 5,055, Delhi 4,122, Madhya Pradesh 2,846, Rajasthan 2,772, Tamil Nadu 2,757 and Uttar Pradesh 2,626.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,063 in Telangana. It has risen to 922 in West Bengal, 772 in Punjab, 666 in Jammu and Kashmir, 606 in Karnataka, 500 in Kerala and 482 in Bihar.

Haryana has reported 394 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 160 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh. Uttarakhand has reported 59 cases, Assam and Chhattisgarh have 43 cases each, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have registered 40 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Tripura has registered four cases, while Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the health ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Of the 83 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 36 were from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan and Delhi, two from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

With 521 fatalities, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of the nationwide 1,306 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 262 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh 156, Rajasthan 65, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh 33 each.

The death toll reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data. The health ministry''s Saturday evening update had put the death toll at 1,223 and the number of cases at 37,776 in the country.

Lockdown relaxations

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the state government will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.

The chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 percent strength.

The Maharashtra government also issued guidelines listing out permissible activities in different zones of the state.

As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops, including liquor shops, can be opened in each lane. However, there is no restriction on the number of shops selling essential items.

A similar decision had already been announced for the COVID-19 green and orange zones, and such shops in these two

zones were scheduled to open from Monday.

The state government, however, has created a separate category for Mumbai, Pune and Malegaon and will implement harsher restrictions there than other red zones in the state. According to the guidelines, private offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune Metropolitan Region and Malegaon will not be allowed to open from Monday. In other red zones in the state, they will be allowed to open with 33 percent staff strength.

Health minister urges people to follow restrictions

Harsh Vardhan urged people to observe the curbs extended till 17 May in the letter and spirit, and treat it as an effective intervention to cut the chain of transmission of the virus.

"We are on the path of success. We will win this war against COVID-19," he said after visiting the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital (LHMC) in Delhi to review the status of COVID-19 management.

He said around 10,000 people have been cured of the disease so far.

"We have crossed over 10 lakh tests and are performing over 74,000 tests in a day presently," he said.

The government has distributed around 20 lakh PPE kits all over India and supplied medicines, both hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol (PCM), to more than 100 countries, Vardhan added.

He said India is on a "better footing" compared to other nations in managing the pandemic, adding that with more than 2.5 lakh beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and health centres, the country is capable of pulling off any eventuality.

The health minister urged people not to ostracise doctors treating COVID-19 patients or stigmatise those who have survived the deadly disease.

Centre to send teams to 20 districts to help with containment measures

The Centre will send public health teams to 20 districts with heavy case load of COVID-19 to help states in implementation of containment measures, an official press release said.

#IndiaFightsCorona : 20 Central Public Health Teams from @MoHFW_INDIA have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting maximum number of #COVID19 cases in the country The teams will support states in fighting #COVID19 📒 https://t.co/UbNSx4QsGT pic.twitter.com/XIUyA9tEgU — MIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@MIB_India) May 3, 2020

"These teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts/cities," the press release said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 09:29:13 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Indore, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In Pune, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Lockdown Phase 3, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Testing, Coronavirus Testing Kit, Coronavirus Tests, Coronavius In India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, NewsTracker