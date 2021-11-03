NIACL AO recruitment 2021: Results for Phase I exam out at newindia.co.in; check direct link here

The NIACL AO 2021 Phase I exam to fill 300 vacancies in the organisation was conducted online at various centres across the country on 16 October

The results of the first phase exams for the post of Administrative Officers (Generalists) Scale-I cadre have been put out by the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL).

Candidates can view their NIACL AO 2021 results at the official website at https://www.newindia.co.in/.

Steps to view NIACL AO 2021 Phase I results:

― Visit the official website at https://www.newindia.co.in

― Click on the link for the recruitment section given on the home page

― Select the NIACL AO result link on the page

― The results will appear on your screen in the form of a PDF file

― View your NIACL AO 2021 results and save a copy for future use

Direct link to check NIACL results.

According to the official website, the cut-offs and mark sheets for the NIACLAO 2021 phase I exam will be display soon on the website. The NIACL AO 2021 Phase II exams will be held on 4 December, and the call letters for the same will soon be available on the website.

The Phase II exam will be a combination of objective and descriptive questions. Applicants are requested to keep visiting the NIACL website to stay up to date with the developments.

The NIACL AO 2021 Phase I exam to fill 300 vacancies in the organisation was conducted online at various centres across the country on 16 October. The exam had consisted of a set of objective questions for testing the Quantitative Reasoning, English Language and Reasoning Ability skills of the applicants.

The exam was open to applicants who had completed their graduation/post-graduation degree from a recognised educational institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

The candidates should be at least 21 years of age, and not more than 30 years of age as of 1 April this year, according to the official notification. Aspirants appearing for the final exam of their degree were also eligible to apply for the exam.