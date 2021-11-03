India

NIACL AO recruitment 2021: Results for Phase I exam out at newindia.co.in; check direct link here

The NIACL AO 2021 Phase I exam to fill 300 vacancies in the organisation was conducted online at various centres across the country on 16 October

FP Trending November 03, 2021 14:36:27 IST
Representational image. News18

The results of the first phase exams for the post of Administrative Officers (Generalists) Scale-I cadre have been put out by the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL).

Candidates can view their NIACL AO 2021 results at the official website at https://www.newindia.co.in/.

Steps to view NIACL AO 2021 Phase I results:

―    Visit the official website at https://www.newindia.co.in

―    Click on the link for the recruitment section given on the home page
―    Select the NIACL AO result link on the page
―    The results will appear on your screen in the form of a PDF file
―    View your NIACL AO 2021 results and save a copy for future use

Direct link to check NIACL results.

According to the official website, the cut-offs and mark sheets for the NIACLAO 2021 phase I exam will be display soon on the website. The NIACL AO 2021 Phase II exams will be held on 4 December, and the call letters for the same will soon be available on the website.

The Phase II exam will be a combination of objective and descriptive questions. Applicants are requested to keep visiting the NIACL website to stay up to date with the developments.

The NIACL AO 2021 Phase I exam to fill 300 vacancies in the organisation was conducted online at various centres across the country on 16 October. The exam had consisted of a set of objective questions for testing the Quantitative Reasoning, English Language and Reasoning Ability skills of the applicants.

The exam was open to applicants who had completed their graduation/post-graduation degree from a recognised educational institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

The candidates should be at least 21 years of age, and not more than 30 years of age as of 1 April this year, according to the official notification. Aspirants appearing for the final exam of their degree were also eligible to apply for the exam.

Updated Date: November 03, 2021 14:36:27 IST

