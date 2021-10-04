The NIACL Phase-I online objective exam for AO (Generalist) (Scale-I) Recruitment-Exercise 2021 will be conducted on 16 October.

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the Administrative Officers (AO) admit card for the year 2021. NIACL has issued the admit card for Administrative Officers (Generalists) – Scale I- recruitment exam which can be downloaded through its official website, https://www.newindia.co.in/.

The NIACL Phase-I online objective exam for AO (Generalist) (Scale-I) Recruitment-Exercise 2021 will be conducted on 16 October. The call letters containing the venue and reporting time along with other necessary instructions can be downloaded from the recruitment section of the official website of NIACL.

Steps to download AO admit card 2021:

- Visit the official website of NIACL, https://www.newindia.co.in/

- Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the homepage

- Now, open the link ‘Click here to Download Call-Letter for Phase –I (Preliminary) Exam’

- Enter the required details to log in and press the submit button

- Download NIACL AO 2021 admit card and save it

Check the direct link here

The online examination will comprise of tests that include 30 questions for English Language, 35 questions for Reasoning Ability and 35 questions will be of Quantitative Aptitude. The total time duration for the exam is 60 minutes and the maximum marks are 100. It is mandatory for the candidates to qualify for each test section by securing passing marks in each. Except for the English language test, all the tests will be provided in two languages, English and Hindi.

Applicants are supposed to report to the venue 120 minutes before the examination time to complete all procedures such as online verification, collection of the call letters, the time required for logging in, going through and understanding the instructions, etc.

Candidates can attempt questions of a particular section only during the time allotted for that particular section. For every wrong answer marked, one-fourth of marks from that question will be deducted as a penalty.

After deducting the assigned marks of penalty for wrong answers, the number of questions that are answered correctly in total by the candidate will be marked and the candidate’s total score will be derived.