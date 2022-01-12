NIACL AO 2021: Phase II results out at newindia.co.in; check direct link here

The result list contains the roll numbers of applicants who are provisionally shortlisted and will be called for Interview Recruitment Exercise to fill the post of Administrative Officers

The New India Assurance Co Limited has released results for NIACL AO 2021 for Phase II. Candidates can check the results for NIACL Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists for Phase II on the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in/portal/

Procedure to check the result for NIACL AO 2021 Phase II is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in/portal/

-Go the ‘Recruitment’ section available on the homepage

-Click on the link that reads, ‘Shortlisted candidates of Administrative Officers’

-A PDF file with the roll numbers of shortlisted applicants will appear

-Check your roll number and verify the result

-Download the pdf file and keep a copy to use it in the future

Direct link to check the result for NIACL AO is here.

The NIACL AO (Scale I) Generalists 2021 exam was conducted on 4 December. As per the notice, marksheet of those candidates who have not been shortlisted for the interview, along with the cut-offs for Phase-II examination will be available soon on the official website.

The New India Assurance Co Limited has also mentioned in the notice that downloading of call-letters for the interview will commence shortly. Call-letters will contain the date, time and venue of the interview for each candidate.

As per Hindustan Times, the weightage of online examination and interview will be 75:25 respectively.

Applicants are notified that though utmost care has been taken to prepare the list of shortlisted candidates, the company reserves the right to rectify inadvertent errors, if any.

The recruitment drive by NIACL is being carried out to fill a total of 300 posts for Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists, 2021.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the recruitment section on the official website of NIACL.

