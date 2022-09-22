NIA raids PFI dens in Delhi, makes several arrests

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided several locations of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country. NIA raids are also going on in the national capital Delhi.

According to reports, NIA and the various state police forces have arrested 106 people connected to the PFI from 11 states.

The NIA has also taken the brother of Delhi PFI President Parvez into custody. Parvez lives in the Okhla area of Delhi. He has been associated with the PFI for a long time. Security at the NIA office in Delhi has been beefed up. The arrested PFI workers may be detained there.

People associated with the PFI have been arrested from the Shaheen Bagh and Ghazipur areas of Delhi. The NIA is also conducting raids in Bihar’s Purnia district. The Assam Police has also detained 9 people associated with the PFI from the state.

The NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have raided 40 places in several states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Assam and Delhi. This is the biggest action by the NIA till date against the PFI.

Over the last few days, the NIA has registered more than a dozen cases against the PFI and its associates. These raids by the NIA are being carried out in residential and official premises of people involved in terror financing, organizing training camps and radicalizing people to join banned organisations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.