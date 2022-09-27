NIA raids PFI again, nabs several members in Assam, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted anoter series of raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday. The NIA raids were conducted in connection with terror funding and alleged anti-national activities by the controversial Islamist group.

Most of the NIA raids on Tuesday morning took place in Assam and Uttar Pradesh (UP) although several other states were also involved. During the raids, the NIA detained several members of the PFI.

4 PFI members detained in Assam

Assam ADGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath said that four members of PFI have been detained from the Nagarbera area of the state. He said that operations against the PFI is going on at many places in the district.

NIA raids PFI dens in Uttar Pradesh (UP)

NIA teams have also raided some areas of in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The NIA has raided PFI hideouts in Bulandshahr and Meerut. According to NIA officials, several PFI members have been detained in in Uttar Pradesh (UP) as well.

On September 22, NIA raided PFI in 15 states

Earlier, on September 22, the NIA, along with the ED and other agencies, had raided 93 locations of the PFI in 15 states. In these raids, 106 members including PFI President OMA Salman, P Koya, E Abubakar, Ilamram and CP Mohammad Baseer were arrested. Important documents related to terrorist activities and funding were also recovered.

PFI accused of giving terrorist training to youth

A senior NIA officer informed that some documents have also been found during the raid which have revealed that the PFI is involved in terrorist activities in the country, giving terrorist training to youth, instigating riots and killing innocent people. The PFI was also allegedly spreading religious bigotry among the the youth and were motivating them to join the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.