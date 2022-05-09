NIA raids multiple premises of Dawood Ibrahim's associates in Mumbai, detains one; Shiv Sena leaders were targets of D-Company

NIA carried out raids at Dawood Ibrahim's associates in Bandra, Kurla, Mahim, Parel, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, among other places. The agency detained Salim Fruit and has seized some important documents during searches

The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted raids at over 20 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring areas against associates of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

News agency ANI reported that National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained Salim Fruit following a raid at his residence in Mumbai and has also seized some important documents that were retrieved during searches. Salim is an associate of Dawood Ibrahim.

The investigating agency carried out raids in Bandra, Kurla, Mahim, Parel, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, among other places.

"Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Ibrahim and the NIA had registered (a case) in this regard in February. Raids began today," a statement from NIA said.

It is worth mentioning that the NIA has been keeping a strict vigil on the D-Company, which is a banned terrorist organisation under the United Nations (UN).

A report by CNN-News18 quoted sources saying that the D-Company, under Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates, has established a special unit for "striking terror in the minds of people of India by attacking eminent personalities in India including political leaders, businessman and others by using explosive/firearms and other lethal weapons."

Sources further said that Shiv Sena leaders were the target and Dawood’s associate Chhota Shakeel had sent two sharpshooters for them.

It is also "planning to instigate and trigger incidents which may lead to the onset of violence in various parts of India. These areas are the National Capital Region, Mumbai and other major Indian cities."

NIA has earlier filed a case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and others under criminal conspiracy and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Spokesperson Sanyukta Parashar confirmed that a case has been registered against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar alias Dawood Bhai, his brother Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon among others.

The NIA has filed the case based on a recent order received from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In 2003, Dawood Ibrahim was designated as a global terrorist by India and the United States, with a reward of USD 25 million on his head for his alleged role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.

