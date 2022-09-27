New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted another series of raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday. The NIA raids were conducted in connection with terror funding and alleged anti-national activities by the controversial Islamist group.

In nationwide raids carried out by the NIA in collaboration with other law-enforcing agencies, over 150 people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing SDPI were detained from multiple locations in eight states across India.

Over 75 PFI, SDPI members detained in Karnataka

More than 75 PFI and SDPI workers including SDPI Yadagiri district president from Karnataka have been detained. Police raids are going on across the state. Cases have been registered against all under section 108, 151 CrPC.

PFI members arrested in Assam

Around 25 people associated with PFI have also been detained in Assam. Raids are still going on in many districts against the PFI. This information has been given by Assam’s ADGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath. Earlier, the Assam Police had arrested 11 leaders of PFI activists from different parts of the state and one from Delhi.

Over a dozen PFI leaders detained in UP

UP ATS and UP STF in a joint operation have detained more than a dozen PFI leaders in raids across the state.

Over 30 PFI members detained in Delhi

Joint raids are going on by the NIA and Delhi Police at places linked to PFI in different parts of Delhi including Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh area of ​​Delhi. More than 30 people have been detained. All are being closely interrogated. At the same time, in view of the raid, the Delhi Police Commissioner has called a meeting.

40 PFI affiliates detained in Maharashtra

According to Maharashtra Police, around 40 people linked to PFI have been detained so far from Aurangabad, Solapur, Amravati, Pune, Thane and Mumbai. The entire operation has been carried out by the local police of the state with inputs from a central agency. All inquiries are on.

The Pune Police detained 6 people belonging to SDPI and PFI from Kondhwa area this morning. More details are awaited.

22 PFI members nabbed in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh too, the ATS has arrested 22 suspects by raiding the premises of PFI members in eight districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore on Monday night. The ATS has got information about these suspects after interrogating the four accused people who were arrested earlier. The operation of ATS is still going on.

10 PFI activists detained in Gujarat

At least 10 people have been detained in Gujarat for questioning over links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Over 100 PFI members were detained earlier

On Thursday, under the leadership of the National Investigation Agency, several agencies raided several locations of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country. During this, more than a hundred people were taken into custody. At the same time, Maharashtra ATS had detained 20 people from the state.

