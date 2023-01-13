NIA, Jammu Police will investigate the Rajouri terror attack, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a high-level meeting in Jammu said that the NIA and police will together investigate the terror attacks in Rajouri.

Amit Shah said, “Govt of India has given the investigation of both the incidents (terror attack in Dhangri in January 1st week), that took place over the course of 2 days, to NIA. The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate it.”

Amid tight security arrangements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived here on a day-long visit to Jammu region and reviewed security situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah’s visit came days after twin terrorist attacks in which 7 minority community persons were killed and 14 others injured in Dhangri hamlet.

Shah was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top officials of administration and security forces.

Shah is scheduled to meet the families of twin terror attack victims in Rajouri district, officials said.

In the wake of bad weather conditions, possibility of Shah’s visit to the border district seems to be difficult, sources said. Tight security arrangements have been made in the district’s Dhangri hamlet where roads have been repaired and CCTV cameras installed, they said.

The Union Home minister is reviewing security situation at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan here, they said, adding that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies, including chief secretary A K Mehta, northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh attended the meeting, they said.

The twin terror attacks had left seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet.

