NIA files charge sheet against 12 in Sunjwan terror attack case, says disrupting PM Modi's visit was the target

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 12 accused, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, in the Sunjwan Terrorist attack case.

The charge sheet was filed in NIA Special Court, Jammu, in connection to a case related to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir-based terrorist operatives, Pakistan-based handlers and terrorists of the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

On 22 April 2022, a CISF patrol of 15 personnel was attacked by two JeM terrorists in the Sunjwan area of Jammu. A CISF officer was killed and four security personnel, including two CISF jawans and two policemen, were left wounded in the attack. Both the terrorists were gunned down in the ensuing encounter.

The attack took place just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu.

NIA, in the charge sheet, has submitted that the JeM terrorists had planned a suicide attack on the security forces and other vital installations in the Jammu region to disrupt the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on 24 April 2022.

The Prime Minister’s visit was the first since the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A on 5 August 2019.

As a part of the conspiracy, two JeM terrorists infiltrated through a tunnel on the International Border around Chack Faqira border observation post in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces intercepted the movement of the said terrorists and both terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sunjwan area of Jammu.

The accused have been identified as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay, Mohammed Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi, Mohammad Mussadiq, Shahid Latif, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri Asif Ahmad Sheikh and two more slain terrorists against whom charge stands abated.

As per the investigation, the accused Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, and Asif Ahmad Sheikh received, transported and provided logistic support to the JeM terrorists.

They hatched a conspiracy with the two freshly infiltrated JeM terrorists, Pakistan-based handlers Moulana Masood Azhar Alvi and Abdul Rouf Asgar, and launching commanders Mohammed Mussadiq, Shahid Latif and Masood Ilyas Kashmiri to disrupt the Prime Miniter’s visit.

Further investigations into the case are in progress, the investigation agency said.

With inputs from ANI

