NIA conducts search in J&K's Srinagar in terror-funding case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in connection with an NGO terror-funding case.

According to the NIA, the case pertains to the collection and transfer of funds by certain Non-Government organisations (NGOs), Trusts, Societies and Organizations on behalf of separatists/terrorist organizations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir Valley.

The search was conducted in Srinagar's Sonwar Bagh on the premises of a suspected person which led to the recovery of documents related to financial transactions.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

