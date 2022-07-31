Officials said that the searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material and further investigation into the case is on.

New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in connection with the activities pertaining to ISIS.

The NIA conducted searched across six states - Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, Arariya district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Deoband districts in Uttar Pradesh - in the case, said NIA officials in a release.

They said that the searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material. Further investigations in the case is on, they added.

The NIA had registered the case on 25 June, 2022 under Sections 153A, & 153B of the IPC and Sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.

In another case, the probe agency had on Thursday morning conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar including Nalanda district in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case having links with extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The sources said that these raids were conducted almost a week after the NIA registered a case and started a thorough probe into the case.

It is being told that the places where these raids are being carried out, all these places belong to people associated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The raids which are being conducted for the last three hours, the NIA team is searching the entire house and everything is being investigated.

According to the information received from the sources, many people have been taken into custody so far. Heavy security personnel have been deployed in the area.

The NIA registered the case on 22 July night under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directing the agency to take over the investigation from Bihar Police.

The PFI “terror module” case was recently unearthed by Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with the group and their plans to indulge in “anti-India” activities.

With inputs from ANI

