NIA chief meets Amit Shah over Udaipur, Amravati killings
Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur city on 28 June, while chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati on 21 June
New Delhi: Days after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe of the brutal killings in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati, NIA chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in the national capital.
Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur city on 28 June, while chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati on 21 June. Both of them had posted messages on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.
Earlier, PTI reported on Sunday that the National Investigation Agency is yet to formally take over the probe into the killing of a chemist in Maharashtra’s Amravati. Dr Arti Singh, Commissioner of Police of Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra, said, “We have not yet received any orders about the transfer of the case to the NIA. By Monday, we will receive the orders, after which we would formally hand over the case to the central agency as the procedural formalities take some time.”
The crime branch of Amravati city police arrested Irfan Khan (32), the alleged master-mind of the killing, from Nagpur on Saturday. This was the seventh arrest in the case. A court on Sunday remanded Khan in police custody till 7 July.
In the Udaipur case, the assailants identified themselves in a video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In video, Riyaz was seen attacking Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone.
Last week, NIA said it suspects the role of a "terror gang and not a terror outfit". The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Udaipur murder: The first big challenge for new NIA boss Dinkar Gupta
Dinkar Gupta, an ex-Punjab DGP and 1987-batch IPS officer, will head India’s premier anti-terrorism probe agency till 31 March, 2024
WATCH: Killers of Udaipur tailor attacked by angry crowd outside NIA court, sent to 10-day police custody
Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop. The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy
'Tackle the menace of Islamic fanaticism': JNU Teachers' Forum condemns Udaipur killing
'We have to do something to cure this mentality as we go on to tackle the menace of Islamic fanaticism. There is no place for such acts in any civilized world and we have to nip any such mindset in the bud,' JNUTF said