NIA brings additional charges against man enabling LeT in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed an additional charge sheet against a suspect over his alleged involvement in a case related to the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The accused, Faisal Muneer, also known as Ali Bhai and a resident of Talab Khatikan in Jammu and Kashmir, has been implicated in the chargesheet for conspiring with LeT and TRF operatives based in Pakistan.

The conspiracy involved the transportation of firearms and explosives with the intention of carrying out terrorist acts in India.

According to the NIA’s investigation, Muneer collaborated with his handlers across the border to deliver weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of LeT and TRF, facilitating their terrorist activities in India.

Working in conjunction with other co-accused, as well as LeT and TRF handlers and operatives, Muneer actively supported these terrorist organizations and received funds from LeT operatives to further their nefarious objectives.

Muneer becomes the fourth individual to be included in the chargesheet for the case, which was registered suo moto by the NIA on November 18, 2021.

Previously, the NIA had filed chargesheets against Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub, Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza, and Mudasir Ahmed Dar on June 18, November 9, and December 17, 2022, respectively.

These three accused individuals, identified as Overground Workers (OGWs), were found to be operating under the instructions of LeT and TRF operatives and have been charged under various sections of the law.

According to the NIA’s findings, it was revealed that Muneer actively operated as an Overground Worker (OGW) for both LeT and TRF, playing a role in the procurement, collection, and distribution of weapons, explosives, and funds.

The NIA stated, “These materials were transported and delivered from Pakistan using drones in areas near the International Border in Samba and Kathua, with the intention of carrying out terrorist activities in India.”

Upon receiving the shipments from his associates, Muneer would store them at his residence before arranging their delivery to terrorist operatives and fellow OGWs as directed by LeT and TRF operatives based across the border.

In the Supplementary Chargesheet submitted to the NIA Special Court in Patiala House, Muneer has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

(With inputs from agencies)

