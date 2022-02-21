NHPC to close application window for Junior Engineer posts today, get direct link to apply here

Applicants who possess a full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from a government recognised institution with minimum 60 percent marks or equivalent grade are eligible to apply for Junior Engineer posts

The last date to apply for various Junior Engineer posts by NHPC Limited is today, 21 February, till 6pm.

Candidates who wish to apply and have still not done so, can submit their online applications through NHPC Limited’s official website - nhpcindia.com/home.aspx

Methodical procedure to submit online form is as follows:

-Visit the official website - nhpcindia.com/home.aspx

-Go to the tab, ‘Careers’ on the homepage

-Click on link that reads, ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer’

-Click on online application and proceed with the registration

-Login again and apply for your desired field under Junior Engineer post

-Pay the mentioned application fee and submit the form

-Keep a copy of the submitted form to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for NHPC Junior Engineer 2022 is here:

Registrations for NHPC JE began on 31 December, 2021. The recruitment drive by NHPC is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies under Junior Engineer (Civil), 34 vacancies under Junior Engineer (Electrical) and 31 vacancies under Junior Engineer (Mechanical) post.

Candidates from the General, EWS and OBC category must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 295 through online mode. Those who are from SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Those who have a higher technical qualification such as a B.Tech/B.E. degree, but do not have a Diploma are not eligible to apply for NHPC JE.

Selection of candidates for NHPC’s Junior Engineer posts shall be done through an Online Computer Based Test. Based on the merit list of the online test, the final selected applicants will be offered ‘Offer of Appointment’.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notice here.

