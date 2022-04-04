NHM MP recruitment 2022: Applications to open for audiologist and speech therapist posts from 11 April; check details here

Audiologists and speech therapists will be paid Rs 20,000 monthly, while early intervention cum special educators will get Rs 15,000 per month

The National Health Mission of Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has issued an official notification for various positions such as speech therapists and early intervention cum special educators. From 11 April onwards, interested and eligible candidates can apply online at official website — sams.co.in.

Candidates should be aware that the deadline for applying for the positions is 11 May. No applications will be accepted by the NHM MP after the deadline has passed.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 82 vacancies on a contract basis. Out of the total number of posts, 44 early intervention cum special educator positions and 38 are audiologist and speech therapist vacancies.

Aspirants need to be between the ages of 21 and 40, as on 1 January this year, to be eligible for the recruitment process. For candidates from the reserved category, the upper age limit has been relaxed according to .

For early Intervention cum special educator positions, applicants should have a "Special BEd with a diploma in mental retardation", according to the notice. NHM MP also stated that desirable candidates should have a PhD in clinical psychology and a computer foundation course from a recognised institute as well.

Audiologists and speech therapist applicants, on the other hand, must possess a Bachelor's degree in audio speech language pathology or a Diploma in Audiology and Speech. A doctorate in audiology and a computer foundation course are also desired by the recruitment body.

For more information on education qualifications as well as NHM recruitment 2022 eligibility and other details, click on the official notice here.

Salary:

Audiologists and speech therapists will be paid Rs 20,000 monthly, while early intervention cum special educators will get Rs 15,000 per month.

For more details related to other aspects of the recruitment process, candidates can visit the NHM MP official website.

