NGT summons Noida DM along with three chiefs of development authorities over encroachment of 209 ponds

Out of the total 209 ponds encroached, 119 were done between 2017 to 2020; and some 90 more ponds were encroached upon and sold to make buildings from 2020 onwards

Noida: While hearing pleas to restore waterbodies and encroachment of 209 ponds in Gautam Budh Nagar, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday summoned Noida’s District Magistrate, all three Chief Executive Officers of development authorities and officials of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

The tribunal has summoned Noida DM Suhas LY, Noida Authority chief Ritu Maheshwari, Greater Noida Authority CEO Surendra Singh, Yamuna Authority chief Dr Arunveer along with concerned UP Pollution Control Board officials to be physically present in the hearing of the matter scheduled on 12 October, 2022.

According to reports, some 209 ponds situated in different parts of GB Nagar under jurisdictions of Noida, Greater

Noida and Yamuna Autorities have been encroached upon since 2017.

Out of these, 119 were encroached between 2017 to 2020; and some 90 more ponds were encroached upon and sold to make buildings from 2020 onwards.

The action came after NGT took cognisance of the matter and realised that authorities actually failed to save these ponds from extinction. As per available information, there are high rise buildings and houses built on the lands where once ponds existed.

Encroachments in India have become a frequent phenomenon. Private builders are sold the lands of ponds, lakes, rivulets and other water bodies and are later developed as commercial projects. Unfair trade of unsaleable land and negligence of environmental norms have led to ecological imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies)

