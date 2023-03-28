News18 Network's 'Rising India’ summit, Poonawalla Fincorp to honour real-life heroes

New Delhi: News18 Network has partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted NBFC, for the upcoming third edition of its marquee leadership conclave – ‘Rising India Summit 2023’. The third edition of the two-day conclave will be held on 29-30 March at Taj Palace in New Delhi.

The summit will convene esteemed leaders from central government and various sectors such as, arts, sports, business, and academia, both from India and around the world. It has been conceptualized to create an engaging forum for these leaders to deliberate in productive discussions, share their knowledge, and provide valuable perspectives on how to continue advancing India’s progress.

Themed ‘The Heroes of Rising India’, the summit illuminates the exceptional accomplishments of Indians, who go beyond the ordinary to propel India’s growth trajectory. This year, the summit will celebrate the remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’.

The mega-event will acknowledge 20 such heroes, who have designed innovative solutions that are making a difference at the grassroot level and launched social entrepreneurship ventures with the potential to transform lives, initiate community-led programs that are bringing positive change in various ways, and demonstrated acts of compassion and courage that are contributing towards making India a better place.

The event will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will deliver the keynote address. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also share his insights on ‘India’s G20 Moment.’ Esteemed leaders from various sectors, including governance, arts, business, and academia, both from India and around the world, will participate in productive discussions and share their knowledge and perspectives on how to continue advancing India’s progress.

These discussions will cover a range of topics, such as ‘India Stack: Highway To Growth’, where Dilip Asbe (NPCI), Shashank Kumar (Co- Founder & CEO, DeHaat), BVR Subrahmanyam (CEO, Niti Aayog), and K Rajaraman (Secretary, DoT) will offer their valuable opinions.

Corporate leaders like Vivek Tyagi (Chairperson of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association); Srinath Ravichandran (AgniCool Cosmos); Aman Gupta (BOAT); Tarun Mehta (Ather); and Abhay Bhutada (Poonawalla Fincorp) will be seen sharing their thoughts on the topic ‘Made in India rising aspirations of young India’. Moreover, there will be another session on ‘Women’s Era’ featuring Rakul Preet Singh; Shilpa Rao; and Vinita Singh (Sugar Cosmetics) along with Smriti Irani. Adar Poonawala (Serum Institute of India); Salil Gupte (Boeing); Sunil Vachani (Dixon); Sanjeev Sharma (ABB); and Santosh Iyer (Mercedes-Benz) will be on the panel titled ‘India’s Manufacturing Moment: Now or Never.’

Additionally, Bollywood bigwigs like Siddhartha Anand; Ayan Mukherjee; Kajal Agarwal; Mrunal Thakur will be on the panel titled- ‘One India – One Cinema’ along with Anurag Thakur. World Boxing Championship gold medallist- Nikhat Zareen and Oscar winner, Guneet Monga too will be gracing the summit.

The partnership underscores Poonawalla Fincorp’s commitment to empower individuals who are driven by their passion, principles, purpose, and potential to make significant contributions towards India’s growth story.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward. Our association is built on a shared goal to empower individuals to realize their dreams and aspirations. By bringing together policy makers, global visionaries, and corporate leaders, this summit will facilitate a constructive dialogue on India’s progress and its potential to become a global powerhouse. We are excited to contribute to this vision and to work together towards building a stronger, more prosperous India.”

Avinash Kaul, CEO of Network18 said, “News18 Network is a proud chronicler of India’s rise as a prosperous nation. We engage with 69 crore+ Indians every month with news and conversations that can help show the way to a brighter future. News18’s flagship initiative Rising India has established itself as one of most anticipated thought leadership forums in India. It is my privilege to announce that this year, Rising India will be even more special.

“We will celebrate 20 unsung Indians from various displines who work selflessly to improve the lives of people around them. We are calling them ‘Real Heroes’. I am delighted that Poonawalla Fincorp is partnering with us for this initiative. I am excited that our viewers will witness the journey of some amazing Indians and hear from some of the top leaders in politics, industry, entertainment, and sports.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.