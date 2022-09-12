News18 Exclusive: 'Major victory, court accepted all our arguments,' say Hindu side's lawyers in Gyanvapi case

The lawyers Vishnu Jain and Harishankar Jain told CNN-News18 that the court found that the 'Places of Worship Act in 1991 was not applicable in this case'

New Delhi: The Hindu side’s lawyers in the Gyanvapi Mosque case said told CNN-News18 that it was a “major victory” for them as a Varanasi court rejected the Muslim side’s plea.

The petition questioned the maintainability of a plea seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

‘Court said Places of Worship Act not applicable in this case’

The lawyers Vishnu Jain and Harishankar Jain told CNN-News18 that the court found that the “Places of Worship Act in 1991 was not applicable in this case.”

#GyanvapiCase | #Hindu side’s lawyer Vishnu Jain in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 Advocate Harishankar Jain from the hindu side shares his views on #PlacesOfWorshipAct@anany_b with details | @GrihaAtul pic.twitter.com/LCUqVyzfZU — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2022

They said that the court observed that the Hindu side has been worshipping at the mosque premises till 1993.

“The court has asked the Muslim side to submit its argument,” Vishnu Jain said.

Speaking on the course of action ahead, Advocate Harishankar Jain said that going forward the Hindu side will seek permission for the Gyanvapi Mosque’s excavation and carbon dating.

With inputs from CNN-News18

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.