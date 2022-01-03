Newly-married Telangana gay couple share their heartwarming love story; see post here
Starting from their first date that lasted over seven hours to their wedding, the caption in the video gives a glimpse of their adorable love story.
The 'rainbow wedding' of the first gay couple in Telangana recently made headlines. Since then, their inspiring love story has been doing rounds on social media.
Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty shared their journey from their first meet to wedding day with a lovely video clip on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.
The video was posted with a descriptive caption that details the love story of the newlyweds. Starting from their first date that lasted over seven hours to their wedding, the caption gives a glimpse of their adorable love story.
“I was falling for him! But we are poles apart–he’s an introvert while I’m a social butterfly," Chakraborty wrote in the caption. He added, "But our values are aligned- we’re both family people!"
Chakraborty went on to saying, "And so, pretty soon into our relationship, Abhay told his parents about us; they gave us their blessings." His caption further read, "They were so welcoming, it made me want to tell my parents."
Check the heartening post here
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYN1PPNhhWj/
In the next part of the caption, Chakraborty told how he persuaded his mother. "Maa sat still for a moment before saying, ‘You’re my son, I love you regardless’". He added, "She then hugged us; I felt at peace.”
Since being shared on Instagram, the lovely video has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes. Social media users have been showering love over the newlyweds with their comments.
An Instagram user congratulated the couple by writing, “So beautiful. God bless,” posted another.
Another Instagram user praised their love story by writing, “What a story, Supriyo and Abhay.”
Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty tied knots in December 2021 in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. The newly-married couple has been in a relationship for over eight years.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Two newly-married couples hold placards to protest against BMC cycle track
The brides and grooms said that they were doing their bit to save Powai-Vihar lakes and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) from the BMC cycle track project, Green Wheels Along the Blue Lines
Indian gay couple to get 'hitched' in Telangana, a first for the state
The couple says that their wedding will surely be an inspiration for students, teachers and those who live around them
Same-sex couples finally get marriage licenses in Washington
King County, the state's biggest county, opened the doors to its auditor's office in Seattle just after midnight to start distributing marriage licenses. But hundreds of people had lined up hours earlier, snaking around the downtown Seattle building on a chilly December night.