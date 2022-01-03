Newly-married Telangana gay couple share their heartwarming love story; see post here

Starting from their first date that lasted over seven hours to their wedding, the caption in the video gives a glimpse of their adorable love story.

The 'rainbow wedding' of the first gay couple in Telangana recently made headlines. Since then, their inspiring love story has been doing rounds on social media.

Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty shared their journey from their first meet to wedding day with a lovely video clip on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.

The video was posted with a descriptive caption that details the love story of the newlyweds. Starting from their first date that lasted over seven hours to their wedding, the caption gives a glimpse of their adorable love story.

“I was falling for him! But we are poles apart–he’s an introvert while I’m a social butterfly," Chakraborty wrote in the caption. He added, "But our values are aligned- we’re both family people!"

Chakraborty went on to saying, "And so, pretty soon into our relationship, Abhay told his parents about us; they gave us their blessings." His caption further read, "They were so welcoming, it made me want to tell my parents."

Check the heartening post here

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYN1PPNhhWj/

In the next part of the caption, Chakraborty told how he persuaded his mother. "Maa sat still for a moment before saying, ‘You’re my son, I love you regardless’". He added, "She then hugged us; I felt at peace.”

Since being shared on Instagram, the lovely video has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes. Social media users have been showering love over the newlyweds with their comments.

An Instagram user congratulated the couple by writing, “So beautiful. God bless,” posted another.

Another Instagram user praised their love story by writing, “What a story, Supriyo and Abhay.”

Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty tied knots in December 2021 in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. The newly-married couple has been in a relationship for over eight years.

