New York State Senate drops 'Swastika' as 'fascist symbol' from two bills

The bills made reference to the Swastika in relation with the Capitol Siege when 'attackers carried white supremacist symbols including the flag known as the 'Confederate battle flag' and anti-Semitic, fascist symbols including swastikas'

The Hindu American Foundation on Friday informed that the New York Senate had dropped the holy Hindu symbol of 'Swastika' from two state assembly bills that originally referred to the ‘Swastika’ as "anti-Semitic and fascist symbols".

"After 4 months of relentless efforts by @hinduamerican working with allies, the word 'Swastika' has been removed from @NYSenate & NY State Assembly bills NY A.9155 and NY S.7680. BOTH bills originally referred to the swastika as 'anti-Semitic and fascist symbols'," the Hindu American Foundation said on Twitter.

#Breaking: After 4 months of relentless efforts by @hinduamerican working with allies, the word “Swastika” has been removed from @NYSenate & NY State Assembly bills NY A.9155 and NY S.7680. BOTH bills originally referred to the swastika as “anti-Semitic and fascist symbols.” pic.twitter.com/fjrfxgDQCu — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) April 28, 2022

The Hindu body also thanked its "Jewish allies for their generosity in helping us end the false identification of the #hakenkreuz with the #Swastika", despite "the horrific history of Nazi Germany".

Despite the horrific history of Nazi Germany, we thank our Jewish allies for their generosity in helping us end the false identification of the #hakenkreuz with the #Swastika. Visit https://t.co/2yVLztjQHQ for various resources created in partnership with @AJCGlobal & @IFCMW — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) April 28, 2022

The two bills made reference to the Swastika in relation with the Capitol Siege when "attackers carried white supremacist symbols including the flag known as the 'Confederate battle flag', as well as anti-Semitic and fascist symbols including swastikas."

The new amended language of the bills, having dropped 'Swastika', says: "The attackers carried white supremacist symbols including the flag known as the "Confederate battle flag," as well as anti-Semitic, fascist, and neo-nazi ideology."

The bills observe: "On Wednesday, 6 January, 2021, the President of the United States at the time, Donald J. Trump, members of his administration and presidential campaign, and several Republican Members of Congress, directly incited and encouraged an armed and violent insurrection against the government of the United States, with the express purpose of preventing the peaceful transfer of power and overturning the results of a free and fair election."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.