New Year’s Eve: What is allowed and what isn’t in Mumbai today amid Omicron threat

Section 144 of the CrPC has also been enforced by authorities till 7 January, meaning more than five people are not allowed in any public spaces from 9 pm to 6 am.

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Mumbai have taken a hit due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus . The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put in place several restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including banning celebrations in any closed or open spaces such as hotels, restaurants and resorts.

While there is no explicit ban on house parties, the BMC has appealed to people to celebrate New Year’s Eve is a low-key manner. Action will be taken by the authorities, if they get complaints of overcrowding or noise. People are not allowed to book banquet halls, boats and other spaces for New Year’s parties.

Eateries and restaurants will be open till 12:30 am for delivery and dine-in at 50 percent capacity. The BMC has put the onus on the management of the restaurants to ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated. Food delivery through apps such as Zomato and Swiggy is also allowed.

According to India Today, places with non-permanent sitting arrangements are allowed to function at 25 percent capacity while places with permanent sitting arrangements can operate on 50 percent capacity.

As per the updated guidelines, only fully vaccinated people are allowed in public spaces. The BMC is also discouraging people to gather in public spaces such as Juhu Beach, Girgaum Chowpatty, Gateway of India and Marine Drive. As per Indian Express, citizens who gather on 31 December at public places such as gardens, beaches and so on, must use face masks and sanitizers and maintain social distancing.

Any violation of the rules will result in restriction of entry to the space and dispersal of crowds.

Furthermore, all cultural and religious programmes on the occasion of the New Year have been banned. Fireworks to mark the celebrations have also been disallowed by the BMC.