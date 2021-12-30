New Year's Eve: Check celebration rules and guidelines for Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Restaurants have been allowed to function at 50 percent capacity. Furthermore, all cultural events, gatherings and religious and political congregations have been banned

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, state governments across the country have tightened coronavirus restrictions. Many governments have also issued updated guidelines in view of the rising number of cases and the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Here are the coronavirus restrictions for the four major cities:

New Delhi

The Delhi Government imposed a 'yellow alert' of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) recently. The guidelines state that shops dealing in non-essential items will be open on odd-even basis. A night curfew from 10pm to 5 am has also been imposed by the authorities.

Restaurants have been allowed to function at 50 percent capacity. Furthermore, all cultural events, gatherings and religious and political congregations have been banned.

Mumbai

Authorities have enforced CrPC section 144 in the city from 30 December to 7 January. Under the revised guidelines, any kind of party in closed or open spaces including hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs and resorts will not be allowed till 7 January.

The administration has appealed to residents to celebrate New Year in a low-key manner and also cautioned them against gathering at public places such as Girgaum Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Juhu Beach and Gateway of India.

According to a News18 report, the BMC has banned all gatherings from 10 pm till 6 am on 31 December and 1 January. This follows an earlier order that prohibits a gathering of more than five people in public spaces between 9 pm and 6 am.

Eateries and restaurants will remain open till 12:30 am for dine-in facilities at 50 percent occupancy. Deliveries from the restaurants and through food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy will be allowed, according to Indian Express.

Chennai

There will be no New Year parties at hotels, resorts, pubs and other recreational centres. Authorities have also restricted private housing societies and resident welfare associations from gathering for any celebrations as well. According to a Times of India report, the police has banned all vehicular movement along Elliot and Marina beaches and the stretch connecting Gandhi statue to the War Memorial.

Furthermore, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to stay open till 11 pm, with the managements of the places given the responsibility of ensuring the their employees are fully vaccinated.

Kolkata

The many well-known clubs and bars in the city are planning a low-key celebration for New Year. The restaurants and clubs will allow limited guests on New Year’s Eve. According to Times of India, several areas of South Kolkata will see heavy police deployment to ensure that no overcrowding takes place at these spots.

