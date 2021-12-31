New Year 2022: Mumbai Police shares 'fond memories' on last day of the year, watch video here

The state government of Maharashtra has urged residents to celebrate New Year in a low-key manner. It also cautioned them against gathering at public places such as Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach and Gateway of India.

Mumbai Police has geared up to maintain law and order in the city on New Year Eve. The cops are ready to disperse crowding in the city in view of rising Omicron cases.

However, in the midst of restrictions and guidelines, the police have shared fond memories of the outgoing year with an interesting video.

Posting the video clip on its Instagram handle, the Mumbai Police wrote, “A quick recap of our fond memories of 2021 before we enter 2022 to make some new ones together.”

The video clip begins with a text that reads, “A glimpse into the year that was…”; the video then continues to show the various posts that Mumbai Police shared throughout the year.

Since being shared, the video of Mumbai Police has garnered over 5,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Instagram users also praised the video clip in its comment section. Some users also appreciated the video by dropping heart emojis.

An Instagram user applauded the video clip by commenting, "Niceee boiii." "Mumbai Police socials is lit," expressed another user.

Meanwhile, CrPC Section 144 has been enforced in Mumbai from 30 December to 7 January. As per the revised guidelines, any kind of party in open or closed spaces including restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars, clubs and resorts will not be allowed till 7 January.

The BMC has also banned all gatherings starting from today till tomorrow - 10 pm till 6 am. However, authorities have allowed restaurants and other eateries to remain open till 12.30 am. Online food deliveries from apps Zomato and Swiggy will be allowed.