New version of BrahMos missile will be ready in 2 years, says CEO

BrahMos CEO and MD Atul Dinkar Rane has asserted that the next version of the supersonic cruise missile will be ready over the next couple of years.

According to media reports, the new upgraded missile will be half in weight and size compared to the old BrahMos, but there will be no reduction in its firepower. Brahms NG can be loaded on the Tejas and the MiG-29. Not one but three such missiles can be fitted in Sukhoi.

#WATCH | "The journey of the BrahMos over the last 25 years has been stupendous," says Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO & CMD of BrahMos Aerospace Limited on the 25 years journey of BrahMos pic.twitter.com/N9P4c6tMkl — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Rane also informed that India is in talks with more than a dozen countries for export of the BrahMos missile.

“Indigenization is required for the country. Going forward we are going to look at some more exciting versions of the missile. Every country has been asking us for the BrahMos. We had to first cater to the needs of the Indian armed forces. Now that we have a little bit of spare capacity and export capability, we had bagged our first order in 2022. That only opened the door. Now we in talks with over a dozen countries,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The journey of BrahMos over the last 25 years has been stupendous. We started small, thinking of an anti-ship cruise missile. But along with our design partners DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyeniya of Russia, we started being able to take care of the requirements put forward by the Indian armed forces,” he added.

“In a very short period of time we were able to induct the missile in the Indian Navy. Two later, it was the Indian Army and another couple of years later the Indian Air Force (IAF). The BrahMos missile is now in the triad of the Indian armed forces. It is capable of land launch, sea launch, targets at sea, on land and attacking targets at different aspects.”

“The BrahMos missile system has kept improving over the years. This is because of the trust and determination between the two partners."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.