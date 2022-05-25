New season of HistoryTV18’s #RoadTrippinWithRnM begins

Starting from New Delhi, Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma will drive across the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and up the hills to explore the Uttarakhand

After seven successful road trips across the country, Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma have packed their bags to head for hills in the new season of popular digital-first series "#RoadTrippinWithRnM".

Starting from New Delhi, the two friends will drive across the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and up the hills to explore the picturesque Uttarakhand, its ancient culture, and a legacy steeped in spirituality while also tantalising their taste buds with the best meals they can find, read a statement.

Viewers can follow their journey from 25 May to 5 June across social media on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s accounts.

Officially formed in the year 2000, Uttarakhand has a history that stretches far beyond. Ancient cave paintings and artefacts show that this land has been inhabited since prehistoric times. Crowned by the Himalayas up north, Uttarakhand is a mountainous state covered with forests, blessed with rich fauna and flora. It has tourism and religious hotspots like Corbett, Kedarnath and Badrinath attracting visitors from all over the country. Through this road trip, the audience will get a taste of the little-knowns with a dash of must-have experiences in Uttarakhand.

While in Nainital, they will make a stop at the iconic ‘Sakley's Restaurant & Pastry Shop’ and in Haridwar they will find out why ‘Mathura Walon ki Pracheen Dukaan’ is so legendary. In Corbett, they will explore the national park for a glimpse of its famous inhabitants. In Binsar, they will reveal one of the state’s best-kept secrets - the Mary Budden Estate – a century-old luxury retreat. Their itinerary also includes exploring Bhimtal, Mussourie, Ranikhet and Dehradun before the inevitable return to the plains.

Speaking on the new season, Rocky said, "A road trip means the open road, wind in your hair as you stand under a blue sky, being one with the journey and the experience. Laughter, new sights at every turn, a new roof over your head every night, new tastes and flavours. The world unfolds as the journey begins... music and a friend and not a care in the world... just the road trip! You coming along? Season 8 begins, 25 May onwards... The mountains beckon!"

Starting off as a series capturing the joys of a road trip and incredible beauty of the country, "#RoadTrippinWithRnM" has become a new benchmark of sorts for travel and food based digital content. It has received over 800 million impressions, 220+ million video views and nearly eight million engagements.

"What could be better than a road trip through the magnificent hills of Uttarakhand. Leaving the scorching hot Delhi plains for the winding roads, cool misty mornings, bonfire-lit evenings and delicious hill cuisines is our plan. Come share our journey of food, fun and friendship on Season 8 of '#RoadtrippinWithRnM' and HistoryTV18. This one will be really, really cool. Really," Mayur said.

Speaking on new season’s launch, Arun Thapar, President-Content & Communication of HistoryTV18 said, "'#RoadTrippinWithRnM' has always been about showcasing the most wonderful experiences, memorable adventures and incredulously rich culture and heritage of India. The ground-breaking success of the series is testament to the fact that HistoryTV18 and Rocky and Mayur have created a juggernaut that has been delivering season after season. While the humour, energy, and camaraderie have remained constant, we’ve also surprised viewers with extraordinary experiences each time. With every season '#RoadtrippinwithRnM' sets a new benchmark and we can't wait to see where the new season takes us."

