New Parliament building was need of the hour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new Parliament building was the need of the hour. He also said that there will be an increase in number of MPs in the coming time.

“There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That’s why it was a need of the hour that a new Parliament is made,” PM Modi said in his address after the inauguration event.

#WATCH | “There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That’s why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made”: PM Modi#NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/npVAbuyIec — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The Prime Minister also said that the construction of new Parliament building gave employment to 60,000 workers. "A digital gallery dedicated to them has been built," he added.

According to the Indian government, that the current Parliament building was almost 100 years old and a Heritage Grade-I building.

The construction of the current Parliament building was started in 1921 and commissioned in 1927. It was designed in 1920s by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker as a ‘Council House’. Over the years, the parliamentary activities and the number of people working therein and visitors have increased manifold.

As per reports by The Indian Express, the design of the old Parliament building was never suitable to accommodate the lawmakers within the two houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The building could accommodate around 552 members and the government said it won't be able to accommodate new members who may be added once the delimition exercise is conducted post 2026.

The Central government pressed on the need of a new Parliament building stating that the existing structure "is highly stressed" for a number of reasons including capacity, infrastructure, technology and safety.

How will the new Parliament building solve the problem?

The new Parliament building has been built in area of about 65,000 square feet and is triangular-shaped. It is said to have enough space to house parliamentary affairs ministry, committee rooms, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats.

Built just across from the old Parliament, the new building has a Central Constitution Hall and Gallery, which will include artefacts showcasing India’s heritage and culture.

It will have modern technology and would be able to accomodate a total of 1,272 members in two chambers, nearly 500 more than the old building, and at least three times as much space.

Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building can now seat 888 lawmakers while the Rajya Sabha can accommodate 384.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.