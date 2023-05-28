New Parliament building 'temple of democracy', symbol of aspiration of 140 cr Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is the symbol of the aspiration of 140 crore India.

“The new Parliament is not just a complex, but it is the symbol of the aspiration of the 140 crore people of India. It is a temple of democracy,” PM Modi said in his maiden address in new Parliament building on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said that the new Parliament gives “a message to the world about India’s determination.”

"From panchayat bhawan to Sansad bhawan, our pledge and inspiration remains the development of our country and its people," he added.

"Today, as we are proud of the construction of this new Parliament, it also gives me immense satisfaction when I think about the construction of homes for 4 crore poor people and 11 crore toilets in the country in the last 9 years. When we talk about modern facilities in the new Parliament, I feel content we have constructed over 4 lakh kilometres of roads to connect villages in the country," PM Modi said.

'New Parliament will also contribute to the world's progress'

"Along with India, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world's progress," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister said that the new Parliament will lead to the development of the world through the development of India.

"When India moves forward, then the World moves forward. This new Parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India," he said in his address.

'Sengol' will be an inpsiration

Speaking about the installation of 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said: "It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us.

He further said that 'Sengol' was symbol of power transfer from British; "we have given due respect to it."

PM Modi said revered 'Sengol' has also been installed in the new Parliament building on this historic day. "In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra path (path of the nation)," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). "It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India), " he added.

PM Modi said that India's democracy was its inspiration, the Constitution its resolve and Parliament was the best representative of this inspiration and resolution. He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example of the co-existence of the old and new.

The new Parliament building inauguration event was attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

