New Parliament Building Inauguration: Security beefed up in and around complex, wrestlers to continue protest

With the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building today, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi in and around the new Parliament building complex.

Meanwhile, wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, barely two kilometres away, have decided to carry on with their “Mahapanchayat” no matter what.

The police, on the other hand, are on high alert to ensure that no protestor moves toward the new Parliament complex as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”.

A senior police officer has informed that security in the area has been beefed up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets. In addition to this, intensive patrolling is being carried out in the national capital and its bordering areas.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security visuals from Badarpur border ahead of new Parliament house inauguration ceremony. pic.twitter.com/zaRTiXqmd5 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Delhi’s Ghazipur border at 10.30 am on Sunday and then enter the national capital to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmers will also enter Delhi from other border points.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has been asked to grant permission to turn MC Primary Girls School in Kanjawala Chowk, Old Bawana into a temporary jail on Sunday.

“Strict vigil is being kept along Delhi’s borders. We have increased our pickets, multiple barricades have been placed and no one will be given entry inside the national capital without being thoroughly checked,” a senior police officer said.

Each vehicle will be checked in the bordering areas to ensure that no suspicious individual or group enters the city.

Delhi | Security heightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of protesting wrestlers’ march towards the new Parliament House. They have decided to hold a women’s Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament pic.twitter.com/uvGknPHirv — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Police have already issued a traffic advisory stating that New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and entry of vehicles will be restricted.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers followed by the formal opening by Prime Minister Modi.

Representatives of as many as 25 parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration.

With inputs from agencies

