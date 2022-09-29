New information unveiled as police suspects the use of sticky bombs in Udhampur blasts

Jammu and Kashmir: Following police hints that the bombs may have been used in the most recent twin blasts in Udhampur, sticky bombs, which are frequently used by terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, have emerged as the latest threat to security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The modus operandi disclosure occurs just before J&K’s visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the first week of October.

Security agencies were in a tizzy on Thursday morning after a bus bombing in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, the second in a short period of time. The explosion, which happened around 5.30 am on Thursday, completely destroyed the bus’s roof and back, but nobody was hurt. Two people were hurt by a blast that happened on Wednesday night in an empty bus that was parked close to a gas station in Domail Chowk.

However, sticky bombs have been employed in the past as well. A moving bus caught fire in March near Katra, Jammu, inflicting 25 injuries in addition to four fatalities. Police believed that terrorist organisations had targeted followers with sticky bombs. It’s thought that the same mechanism set off the explosion that occurred in the fruit market in Udhampur. This month, a hybrid terrorist in Sopore dropped a sticky bomb, which was later found by J&K Police.

While the Standard Operating Procedure has been updated to deal with sticky bombs, it has its own limitations. “The problem with such kind of attacks is that nobody gets to know if something is pasted on their vehicle. The driver won’t know if a bomb has been placed until he stops the vehicle and checks it manually,” an ADG-level official said.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) known as sticky bombs can stick to any flat surface, including iron. They have a timer-based trigger mechanism and are also known as magnetic bombs. It is possible to set the timer before pasting the bomb, and it typically takes 10 minutes for the bomb to detonate.

A Pakistani drone carrying sticky bombs was shot down in May in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after flying into Indian territory. A significant terrorist plot targeting the Amarnath Yatra included the drone. In a mechanic’s shop, sticky bombs were created for militants and criminals as they settled scores. Due to the bomb’s portability and low production cost of $25, it was widely used in the nation up until last year.

J&K | NIA reaches Udhampur bus stand for an investigation into the 2nd incident of blast in Udhampur. Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur; two people got injured in the first blast and are now out of danger, while no injury in the second blast. pic.twitter.com/CpZjE3nb7c — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

The bomb was discovered in Samba in February 2012, and a similar one was used in the attack outside the Israel embassy in February 2012, when a magnetic bomb attached to the embassy car exploded in the high-security area of New Delhi.

