New indigenous assault rifle to be showcased at DefExpo 2022

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): DefExpo 2022, India’s largest-ever defence exhibition, is being held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat from October 18 to 22.

A host defence manufacturers are attending the DefExpo 2022 which is aimed at promoting India’s domestic defence industry in line with the Indian government’s intitiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The participants at DefExpo 2022 will get to showcase their equipment and weapons systems. They will also be able to explore the possibilities of forging business partnerships with the Indian defence industry.

The assault rifle, the main weapon and lifeline of the infantry soldier, is also one of the highlights of the event. With the Indian Army and paramilitary forces fighting militancy in Kashmir and the northeast and the Line of Control (LoC) witnessing cross-border firing on a regular basis, a world class assault rifle is an urgent need for the Indian soldier.

V Ramakrishna, Indian rifle manufacturer is keen to showcase an indigenous rifle at DefExpo 2022.

“We’ve coined phrase ‘Born in Bharat’. Everything is homegrown by making every single part. We own all intellectual property. As far as local content is concerned we are almost hitting the 85% mark in terms of cost,” V Ramakrishna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Only thing stopping us from going up to 100% is because certain things do not make sense commercially as they’re very easily available off the shelf, for example, magazines,” he added.

“Indian Army is very clearly moving towards Make in India model, there is not doubt about it. Some of our products have made their way into the Army. We’re also working with ministry of home affairs.”

The Indian government expects businesses worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during DefExpo 2022. The event will see the participation of 75 countries, 33 ministers from foreign nations, and 1,340 Indian companies.

